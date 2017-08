Let your imagination go with this week’s featured Primo Popcorn flavor: Goin’ Bananas. There’s dark chocolate on bananas with a bit of sprinkles.

This week’s frozen kustard is the bomb, Mint Chocolate Chip.

This week’s pidgin shirt is Hamajang. Origins unknown, but it means physically, messed up. It could be a hangover or a car after a wreck. If you stay Hamajang, you stay jam-up!

Check out all of their fun stuff at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at www.pidginoverdrive.com.