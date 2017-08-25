Everything you need to know ahead of the rail funding special session

Related Coverage Lawmakers reach tentative rail funding agreement with GET extension, hotel tax increase

The Committee on Ways and Means will hold a hearing on the proposed rail funding bill on Monday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m., at the State Capitol Auditorium.

Written testimony may be submitted up to 24 hours prior to the start of the hearing.

Persons wishing to testify should submit testimony in one of the following ways:

Email: WAM-WrittenOnly@capitol.hawaii.gov if you are ONLY submitting written comments and will NOT be testifying in person WAM-InPerson@capitol.hawaii.gov if you are ALSO going to testify at the hearing in person

In person: Deliver 1 copy of your testimony to the committee clerk, Room 208, State Capitol.

Deliver 1 copy of your testimony to the committee clerk, Room 208, State Capitol. Fax: Testimony may be faxed if less than 5 pages in length, to 586-6951 or 1-800-586-6659 (toll free for neighbor islands).

All testimony received by the Hawaii State Senate is posted on the Hawaii Legislature’s website, which is accessible to the public. Please do not include private information that you do not want disclosed to the public.

While every effort will be made to incorporate all testimony received on time, materials received on the day of the hearing or improperly identified or directed, may be distributed to the Committee after the hearing.

The Committee on Ways and Means would like to hear from as many individuals as possible. As such, and as a courtesy to those patiently waiting for their opportunity to address the Committee on Ways and Means, it is requested that each speaker limit their oral testimony to two (2) minutes. Per committee protocol, testifiers will be called up in the following order: government, organizations and businesses, and individuals.

Due to the anticipated high number of testifiers, those who plan to testify in-person including government officials, organizations, and individuals must register at the sign-in table at the entrance of the Auditorium. The registration table will open at 2 p.m. Registered testifiers will be assigned to a group and given a ticket to indicate one’s place on the testifier list and speaking order. This ticket will be your entrance pass into the hearing.

General seating for non-testifiers will be available on a first come first served basis. Additional viewing areas and seating will be made available in Conference Rooms 224, 225, and 211.