It’s a dinner unlike any other in Waikiki! “Hawaii: Remixed” at the Prince Waikiki will feature song, dance, art, and a live performance. Food will also be part of this journey for the senses! Hotel Manager Randi Fernandez and Chef de Cuisine Mark Miura joined Wake Up 2day to talk about the new event. Miura also put together one of the dishes that guests will enjoy.

