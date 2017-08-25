Kouchi discusses rail bailout proposal and what’s ahead

U.S. Senator Brian Schatz says it is the “most significant work that’s been done to make rail happen in years.” But not everyone is happy. Nevertheless a date has been set for a special session to address the massive gap to help fund the rail project.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Senate President Ron Kouchi joined us on Wake Up 2day to discuss the proposal and what’s ahead.

Kouchi says the special session starts Monday but is only scheduled to last five days because the clock is ticking. The federal government has set a September 15th deadline to submit a financial plan to finish rail.

Kouchi also added that the bill calls for a lot more oversight by having lawmakers select two Hart board members and someone from the state would have to look over the project’s spending and have that info posted online for the public to see where their tax dollars are going.

Kouchi encourages the public to be a part of the process and offer their thoughts and testimony.