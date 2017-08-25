Last of hundreds of dogs seized from no-kill shelter finds forever home



It’s been almost one year since the Hawaiian Humane Society seized more than 300 dogs from a Makaha no-kill animal shelter, and finally the last dog has been adopted.

Three-hundred-thirty-one animals were rescued from the Friends for Life shelter after they were found living in their own urine and feces. Several were emaciated, and suffered from severe medical conditions.

David “Lanny” Moore and his mother, June Moore, were cited with hundreds of counts of animal cruelty each and are awaiting trial.

It’s been a long journey for Penelope since she and hundreds of dogs was first rescued 10 months ago.

“She was a little reserved. She liked to hang out in her cot and in her little play yard. You know, she was just a quiet dog,” said Suzy Tam with the Hawaiian Humane Society. “After they were available for adoption in April, Penelope was still here.”

Day after day, 9-year-old Penelope patiently waited. After more than nine months of waiting, she finally walked out of the humane society and went to her forever home.

“It’s not fair for any animal to be bypassed day after day,” said Gary Simon, Penelope’s new owner.

Simon told KHON2 he was looking to adopt after the passing of his family pets. He said he knew Penelope was the perfect pup as soon as he saw her on the website.

“I said ‘Where’s Penelope’s pen?’ I got there and said ‘Yeah, that’s the dog that I want,'” Simon said. “The staff let me bond for quite a long time, almost two hours.”

We’re told it was a bittersweet goodbye for the staff and volunteers, who’ve grown to love her over the last 10 months.

“The staff was so elated when we saw Penelope was going home. Everybody was rooting for her, so many of us were bonded to her,” Tam said.

Simon said Penelope was anxious at first, but she’s settled in at home and has a companion too.

“She sticks around me. She accompanies me around the house like this. She’s been good for the family,” Simon said.

Even though Simon rescued Penelope, he said it’s her who’s given him a better life.

“They give you a better soul, compassion, empathy. They can make you spiritually correct. I’m grateful to the Hawaiian Humane Society for letting me be a better person,” Simon said.