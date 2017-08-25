Ono Hawaiian Foods says aloha, mahalo after 57 years

Related Coverage Longtime Hawaiian restaurant prepares to serve up its last meals

After 57 years in business, Ono Hawaiian Foods is closing its doors.

The family restaurant on Kapahulu Avenue will serve its last meals on Saturday.

Ono Hawaiian Foods has been a source of Hawaiian pupu and plate lunches for decades, but the family says the next generation has chosen a different path and there is no one to take over.

On Friday, we found a long line of people eager for one final taste of their favorite dishes, including longtime customers Joey and Lisa Leong.

“We even have our picture up on the wall,” said Joey Leong. “The people always make the restaurant right, so that’s what we enjoy.”

Nuuanu resident Tamsen Fox waited in line for more than two hours, a wait that she says is well worth it.

“Not just the food, but the people are awesome. The aloha that there is in that place, it’s totally Hawaiian style, all Hawaiian style,” she said. “I wish they were going to sell it. I’d love to try and get the people together and buy it and keep it going.”

Owner Vivian Lee says she’s grateful for the community’s love and support.

“Thank you so, so much for supporting Ono Hawaiian Foods till the end,” she said. “We’re going to miss everybody, and I wish we could continue on, but sorry, I don’t think we’ll be able to, and thank you again, and mahalo. Much mahalo to all the customers and everybody else, thank you.”