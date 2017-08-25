Pahoa man killed, driver arrested following Hawaii island crash

A Pahoa man died following a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon.

He was identified as Ernest Jackson, 39.

The crash occurred at around 2:52 p.m. on Highway 130.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, a 1991 Nissan pickup traveling south failed to yield the right-of-way, made a left-hand turn onto Highway 132, and was broadsided in the intersection by a 1996 Yamaha motorcycle traveling north-bound on Highway 130.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan pickup then fled the scene. They were not hurt.

Jackson, the motorcycle rider, was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 9:56 p.m. An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Nissan pickup, Gaelynn Kahee, 28, of Pahoa, turned herself in at the Pahoa Police Station where she was arrested on suspicion of second-degree negligent homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious bodily injury, and driving without a license.

She is being held at the Hilo Police Station cellblock while officers from the Traffic Enforcement Unit continue to investigate.

Police do not believe that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Keith Nacis at (808) 961-2339. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 24th traffic fatality this year compared with 15 at this time last year.