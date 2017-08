Enjoy authentic Greek foods, pastries, wines, beer, and ouzo at this year’s Greek Festival! The festival is Saturday and Sunday, August 26 and 27, from noon to 9 pm at McCoy Pavilion by the tennis courts at the Ewa side of Ala Beach Park. Admission is $3, wear a toga and get in for $1. Children 11 and under and active duty military and their families get in for free.

http://greekfestivalhawaii.com/