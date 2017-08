On Maui, a visitor from China is fighting for his life after being pulled from the waters off Wailea on Friday.

This is the second ocean rescue at Keawakapu Beach in as many days.

Officials say the 55-year-old man was snorkeling with his wife.

Good Samaritans found him floating unresponsive in the water and brought him to shore.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Yesterday, a 52 year-old woman from Canada drowned at the same beach.