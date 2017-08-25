Upcoming bone marrow drives seek donors for 3-year-old Katy

The search continues for a bone marrow donor for a 3-year-old battling leukemia.

Katy Akitake was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia and is in desperate need to find a matching donor.

Unfortunately, according to the Hawaii Bone Marrow Donor Registry, it is harder to find a donor for patients of mixed ethnicities.

Akitake is Japanese, Chinese, Korean, and Caucasian, and a nationwide search of more than 12 million donors produced no matches.

New donors are needed, and not just for Akitake.

Drives will held at the following events and locations:

Amazing Hawaii Comic Con

Aug. 25 to 27 at Hawaii Convention Center

Click here for showtime hours, entry and parking costs.

Living Pono Health Fair

Tuesday, Aug. 29, at University of Hawaii at Manoa

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Campus Center Courtyard

Okinawan Festival

Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3

9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Kapiolani Park

Those interested in registering need to be between the ages of 18 to 44, meet certain health guidelines, and be willing to donate to anyone in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Registering involves filling out a form and getting a simple cheek swab. If you’re a match, you’ll undergo some tests. The registry says the donation process is much simpler now, and done in Hawaii.

If you are unable to attend the drives in person, you can sign up online here.

You can also track updates from the Hawaii Bone Marrow Donor Registry via its Facebook page here.