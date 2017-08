Cover2 Hawaii high school football scores 8/26/17

Saturday, August 26th

(9) Hilo (2-0) 73

Hawaii Prep (1-1) 6

FINAL

(4*) Kaimuki (2-1) 57

Iolani (1-1) 34

FINAL

Kalani (0-2) 50

McKinley (0-3) 24

4TH QUARTER

Nanakuli (1-2) 8

(8) Kailua (2-0) 20

2ND QUARTER

(3) Kapolei (2-1) 7

Farrington (1-2) 22

2ND QUARTER

(5) Mililani (2-0) 42

Castle (2-1) 0

HALFTIME

Keaau (0-0) 0

Kamehameha-Hawaii (2-1) 21

2ND QUARTER

King Kekaulike (0-1) 0

Baldwin (0-2) 43

2ND QUARTER

#Cover2 State Rankings:

DIVISION I

1. Saint Louis (20) 2-0

2. Kahuku 2-0

3. Kapolei 3-0

4. Punahou 1-0

5. Mililani 2-0

6. Kamehameha 2-0

7. Campbell 2-1

8. Kailua 2-0

9. Hilo 1-0

10. Kapa’a 2-0

Also receiving votes: Waianae (0-3), Farrington (1-2)

DIVISION II

1. Lahainaluna (20) 2-1

2. Saint Francis 2-1

3. Damien 2-1

4. Kaimuki 2-0

5. Waipahu 2-0

Also receiving votes: Pearl City (2-1)

Season V of Cover2 Hawaii High School Football debuts Thursday, August 31st at 9:30 p.m., and airs weekly every Thursday night.

The Cover2 State Rankings are voted on by 19 statewide media members, plus the viewer vote at KHON2.com.