Former Hawaii residents ride out Harvey and its devastating aftermath



Even though Harvey is thousands of miles away, it’s hitting close to home for many in Hawaii who have friends and family living in Texas.

We spoke with former Hawaii residents who now live in the Lone Star state and are riding out the storm.

The people we talked to are coincidentally both from Kalihi and relocated to Texas a few years ago.

Although Harvey is now a tropical storm, they’re not out of the woods just yet.

Carah Woods now lives in Cypress, TX, a Houston suburb.

The area is a couple hundred miles away from Rockport, the area hardest hit during the storm – but Woods and her family were taking cover during our interview.

“We’re actually in our closet, they issued a tornado warning and we got the notification on the phone,” Woods said. “They’ve had a lot of highways and interstates blocked off due to flooding. They’re telling people to turn around, don’t drown. This is my first rodeo through all of this, so I’m new.”

A tornado was already spotted in Cypress earlier Saturday afternoon.

Woods told KHON2 the area is under a tornado warning until 2 a.m. Texas time.

A little further inland in San Antonio, Amanda Williams and Julia Kamaka are also dealing with tornado warnings and heavy rain.

“That’s what makes us a little uneasy being from the islands because we’re not used to it at all,” Williams said. “It’s starting to pick up, the rain and the wind. Like I said, it’s moving very slowly toward the San Antonio area so we’re having to wait it out.”

With the winds dying down, the bigger concern now is the threat of severe flooding.

“We’re expected to get 35 inches of rain. I want to come back to Hawaii,” Woods joked.

All three women told KHON2 they didn’t expect to deal with a hurricane when they left Hawaii, especially a category four storm.

“I never thought anything like this could happen, this is crazy. It’s not like you can go to a 7-Eleven and stock up on some Spam musubis,” Kamaka said.

“I’m just going to let Mother Nature do its thing. Whatever happens, happens. We’re just well prepared at this time,” Woods said.

Tornadoes weren’t the only new thing for them to deal with. There’s also the threat of snakes coming out of their holes to avoid flood waters.

We’re told the start of the new school year has also been delayed in some areas.