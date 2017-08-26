Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on H-1



A motorcyclist is in critical condition tonight following a crash on the H-1 Freeway this afternoon.

Police say it appears she was speeding.

Honolulu police say the 23-year old woman was on her motorcycle weaving in and out of traffic in the eastbound lanes shortly after 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Authorities say she hit the back of an SUV near the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass and was ejected onto the road.

Three lanes of the freeway were closed as police investigated and she was taken to the hospital.

A witness says it was a violent collision.

“[She] got hit and then [she] probably was… [she] probably released [her] clutch and… yeah… just heard the bike go, take off. And then I saw it get dragged all the way down… and yeah, I saw [her] in the air. I hope [she’s] okay,” Dustin Iwabuchi explained.

Iwabuchi says he did see the motorcyclist moving shortly after the crash.

Police say she was wearing a helmet and they don’t know at this time if alcohol or drugs were factors.

Traffic backed-up past the H-1/H-2 merge.

All lanes reopened two hours later, shortly before 3:40 p.m.