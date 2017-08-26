Ursua’s huge night helps Hawaii’s comeback win over UMass

AMHERST, Mass. – The University of Hawai’i Rainbow Warrior football team kicked off the 2017 season in dramatic fashion with a 38-35 come-from-behind win over UMass on Saturday night. For the second straight year, the teams competed in a contest that came down to the wire and for the second straight year UH emerged victorious.

UH overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half and scored the final 10 points of the game to pull off the victory. With the win, Hawai’i snapped a 13-game road losing streak against non-conference opponents dating back to 2010, and picked up their first season-opening road win since 1992.

Metuisela ‘Unga’s 7-yard catch from Dru Brown with 48 seconds remaining proved to be the game-winner. It was a touchdown set up at 52-yard reception by John Ursua, who had one of the greatest season-opening performances in school. The sophomore receiver’s clutch catch on UH’s final drive capped a 12-reception, 272-yard performance. The 272 yards was the fourth-best single-game receiving total at UH.

Meanwhile, Brown tossed for threw for a career-high 391 yards and three touchdowns on 25-of-38 passing. He also rushed for a 29-yard score to record UH’s first touchdown of the season.

All-conference linebacker Jahlani Tavai racked up a team-high 13 tackles and two sacks to lead the UH defense. Sophomore Solomon Matautia added 11 tackles and an interception.

UH had to overcome a slew of missed opportunities in the first 30 minutes. UH out-gained UMass by nearly 100 yards in the first half, but went into the locker room tied, 14-14. UH turned the ball over on downs twice in UMass territory and was also thwarted by racking up eight penalties for a total of 83 yards.

UH led 14-7 late in the second quarter, but UMass scored 21 consecutive points, including a pair of touchdowns on each of their first two possessions in the second half—to take a 28-14 lead over the Warriors.

UH, however, started to turn it around. The Warriors converted on two fourth downs and committed just one penalty in the second half.

Ryan Tuiasoa‘s 2-yard touchdown run concluded a 72-yard drive to cut the lead. Minutes later, Tuiasoa recovered a muffed UMass punt return deep in Minutemen territory. UH cashed in two plays later with an 8-yard catch by junior college transfer Marcus-Armstrong Brown to tie the score early in the fourth at 28-all.

UMass re-claimed the lead with a 21-yard touchdown by Marquis Young on a 4th-and-1 on the very next possession. However, UH cut the deficit to 35-31 on a Ryan Meskell field goal with 5:23 left, then after a key defensive stop, got the ball back with just under three minutes for the final 73-yard game-winning drive.

The Rainbow Warriors will now return to the islands for their home opener vs. Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Aloha Stadium.

Pack the House Promotion Still Available

Hawai’i Athletics is asking fans to “Pack the House” for the 2017 football home opener. From now until the night before next week’s game, fans can get 50% off the individual ticket price in select areas.

Promotion to expire on Friday, Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m. (Day of game, pricing will return to regular price)

Available for purchase online, at SSC Ticket Office, Aloha Stadium Box Office, Campus Center and Phone sales (944-2697)

#HawaiiFB