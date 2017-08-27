‘Bows return home following season opening road victory at UMass

For the first time since their Western Athletic Conference championship season of 2010, the University of Hawaii football team returned home Sunday with a non-conference road victory added to the luggage.

The Rainbow Warriors succesfully opened their 2017 season Saturday with a 38-35 win at Umass.

The Rainbow Warrior rally ended a 13-game losing streak against non-conference opponents away from the islands and the ‘Bows had to dig deep to derail the drought.

Sophomore receiver John Ursua put together one of the all-time outings burning the Minutemen for over three hours posting 12-catches for 272 yards and a score which ranks as the fourth best yardage total in program history.

Quarterback Dru Brown hit Tui Unga on the eventual game winning touchdown pass with 48-seconds remaining.

“Its definitely nice getting off the plane knowing that we took care of business. Especially when it wasn’t an easy task. Traveling to the east coast was tough and they gave us everything that they had and we were able to pull it out at the end and we’re extremely excited. A lot of mistakes were made and we’ll be able to learn from them moving forward but like I said it was a great team win” Brown told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Nine penalties for 88-yards and allowing 8 first down conversions on 16 3rd down attempts by UMass are definitely at the forefront of corrections that need to be addressed, however the mood upon the teams arrival on campus Sunday afternoon was certainly elation from the road win and motivation moving forward.

“I’m very pleased right now. I know there were a lot of plays where we had mental busts but we all stuck together and just played Hawaii football. I’m just happy that we came out with the win. Coach Legi (Suiaunoa) preaches to us that great teams capitalize on opponents mistakes, so towards the end we definitely had a lot of plays that we capitalized on and that helped get that victory for us. Now we just have to make sure we go into film right now and understand that we got to clean those mistakes up but other than that, everything else was wonderful” said junior linebacker Jahlani Tavai who posted a team leading 13-tackles and two sacks.

The Rainbow Warriors will now return to the islands for their home opener vs. Western Carolina on Saturday, September 2nd. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Aloha Stadium and the game will be televised on Spectrum Sports Pay Per View.