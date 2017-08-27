Rainbow Wahine fall to UCLA in five set thriller at the Sheriff Center

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team came into tonight’s match against No. 13 UCLA looking for its first win of the season and of the Texaco Rainbow Wahine Invitational. UH pushed the match to five sets, but it was the Bruins who pulled away down the stretch to win 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 15-10. With the win, UCLA captured the tournament title and improved to 3-0 while UH fell to 0-3.

In the loss, it still was a night of career-highs for the Rainbow Wahine. Junior outside hitter McKenna Granato pummeled a match-high 29 kills—the second most in her career. Granato recorded a career high in digs with 19 for her second double-double of the season and fifth of her career. Junior outside hitter Casey Castillo set a new career-high with 15 kills, while fellow outside hitter, senior Kendra Koelsch buried a new career-high 10 kills. Senior libero Savanah Kahakai tallied a team-high 28 digs, which was a new career-high for the UH libero. Sophomore setter Norene Iosia ended up one assist shy of tying her career high with 56 assists against the Bruins.

The first set saw the ‘Bows come out of the shoot firing on all cylinders, a marked improvement from Saturday night’s match against No. 22 San Diego. UH’s improved ball control led to a much more efficient offense. Hawai’i never trailed in the opening set and Granato led the team to a 25-23 win with 10 kills and a service ace. Senior Kalei Greeley came into the game to a rousing applause from the UH fans. It marked her first appearance on the court this season, coming in to play in the back row for Castillo.

Hawai’i and UCLA kept the second close with 12 ties and five lead changes, but UCLA pulled ahead to snag the set, 25-23. UCLA led 21-18, but UH battled their way back to tie it at 22-22, but UCLA won three of the last four points to tie the match at a set apiece.

The Bruins captured the third set, 25-22 which was also a tight battle between the two squads seeing 13 ties and five lead changes. UCLA started to pull away after UH tied the score at 17-17, but from that point the Bruins went on a 5-to-1 run which led to a 2-1 lead in the match.

The Rainbow Wahine however dug deep and fought back, winning the fourth set, 25-22 to force a fifth set. After trading points through much of the fourth, UH rallied to take a 21-18 lead and never looked back eventually winning the fourth, 25-22.

The deciding fifth set was a battle. UH took an 8-6 lead at the turnover, but it was the Bruins who ended the match winning the last five straight points to seal the victory. It was UH’s second five-set loss in three games. In the waning moments, freshman Sophia Howling came in for fellow rookie Skyler Williams who was hobbled after a block. Williams had a solid first collegiate tournament, recording 22 kilss and 21 blocks in three matches.

For the Bruins, freshman outside hitter Mac May led in kills with 18 and three service aces. Sophomore middle hitter Madeleine Gates was close behind with 16. Junior middle hitter Kyra Rogers led in blocks with a hand in seven of the teams total 13.

This is the first time the Wahine have gone 0-3 since 1980 when they lost to Pacific, UCLA and San Diego State.

The Wahine will compete in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic with their first match against Western Carolina on August 31 at 7 p.m.

2017 Texaco Rainbow Wahine Invitational All-Tournament Team

Jayden Kennedy, San Diego

Kristen Gengenbacher, San Diego

Allie Barber, Marquette

Mac May, UCLA

Madeleine Gates, UCLA

Emily Maglio, Hawai’i

Most Outstanding Player: Reily Buechler, UCLA.