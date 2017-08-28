Ask a Specialist: The Dangers of Sepsis

Did you know that a flu or simple cut could lead to a complication called sepsis, and that could lead to death? So what is sepsis, who’s at risk and what are the symptoms? Find out with Dr. Garson Lee, internist and hospitalist at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

To learn more about the dangers of sepsis, join Dr. Garson Lee for Queen’s free Speaking of Health lecture called “An Infection Can Lead to Sepsis: Are You at Risk?” That’s happening this Wednesday, August 30, 2017, from 6 – 7 pm at The Queen’s Medical Center – Punchbowl. To register, call 691-7117 or click here.