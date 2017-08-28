Food, wine and entertainment all for a great cause

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Emily Torres, Sacred Hearts Academy Director of Development and Abegail Aguirre, 6th grade student, joined us in studio to talk about Academy Uncorked. Torres says the proceeds from the event will benefit Sacred Hearts Academy scholarships. Aguirre says she’s involved in Sacred Heart’s robotics program and is interested in a career in the STEM profession. Torres says they’re grateful to have many wonderful supporters including D.Otani Produce, Saks Fifth Avenue, Big City Diner, Eating House 1849 to name a few.

Tickets are available at our Sacred Heart’s Academy Uncorked website, http://www.sacredhearts.org/academy-uncorked.

The event is on Saturday, September 16, 5:30 p.m. at Sacred Hearts Academy, 3253 Waialae Ave., Honolulu. Tickets are $100, $150, and tables of 10 are $1,500.

For more information call, 734-5058 extension 333.