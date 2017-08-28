Former UH All-American Salas impressed with Ursua’s season opening effort vs. UMass

For the first time since beating Oregon in Eugene 25-years ago, the University of Hawaii Football team begins preparation for their home opener riding the high of a season opening road victory.

It wasn’t easy, but the Rainbow Warriors rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat UMass in New England this past weekend as quarterback Dru Brown continued to grow before the eyes of Warrior faithful remaining cool under pressure. The junior from California posted a career high 391-yards passing with four total touchdowns.

However, the breakout star from week-zero was sophomore receiver John Ursua. The Kealakehe product had 12-catches for 272-yards which was the fourth best single game yardage total in program history.

According to former UH All-American and KHON2 football analyst Greg Salas, Ursua’s flawless effort against the Minutemen was no fluke.

“When I was able to come to some of the practices in the spring time I talked to coach Rolovich about him saying he’s the kind of guy I see that looks like he has that extra step, that extra gear and looks very comfortable out there. You saw the take advantage of a secondary. He just went off on them” said Salas.

As a redshirt freshman in 2016 Ursua appeared in all 14 games, making 13 starts at slot-receiver, finishing second on the team with 53 catches for 652 yards with three touchdowns.

“I think he’s going to continue to do that the rest of the season. He knows where he’s going after he gets the ball. He looked confident out there. He made great catches and attacked the balls so he did all those things that you want to see out of a young receiver. They’re (other teams) going to have to game plan for that kid here on out, so it’s going to be nice to see how he responds to a little bit of extra coverage on him now” said Salas.

The Rainbow Warriors will now return to the islands for their home opener vs. Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Aloha Stadium. The game will be televised on Spectrum Sports Pay Per View.