Hawaii island man accused of stealing second county bus in a month

Hawaii island police have arrested a 21-year-old Hilo man accused of stealing a county bus for the second time.

On Monday, Aug. 28, at around 1:36 a.m., county employees reported that the lock on the gate to the County of Hawaii Mass Transit base yard was cut and the gates were found opened.

A 42-passenger bus was reportedly taken from the base yard and may have been seen heading in the Hamakua direction over the Wailuku Bridge on Highway 19 and later on Queen Kaahumanu Highway near Mauna Lani.

At 6:24 a.m., police briefly pursued the bus after it was observed traveling into Hilo on Bayfront Highway, but stopped in the interest of public safety.

At 6:45 a.m., the bus was located behind the Walter Victor Baseball Complex and police arrested Kawelo Nakamura for the crime.

Nakamura was out on bail following a previous incident that also involved a stolen county bus.

That bus was taken from the base yard early Saturday morning, Aug. 5, and sideswiped another vehicle on Railroad Avenue later that day. No one was hurt, and the bus took off.

On Sunday afternoon, Aug. 6, police stopped the bus and arrested its driver, who police identified as Nakamura.

He was charged in that incident with first-degree theft, accident involving vehicle/property damage, first-degree criminal property damage, unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle, and driving without a commercial driver’s license (CDL).

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have any other information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Todd Pataray of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2382 or Todd.Pataray@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.