Kailua ranked a program’s best sixth in latest #Cover2 State Rankings

Off to their second 3-0 start to a season in three years, the Kailua Surfriders moved up a spot to sixth in the latest Cover2/GEICO Division-I State Rankings released Monday night.

The sixth spot marks as the highest ranking for Head Coach Hau’oli Wong’s alma-mater in the five year history of the poll which is voted on by 20 media members from across the state representing the Big Island, Kauai, Maui, and O’ahu.

The previous top-ranking for the Surfers was in 2015 when the OIA program started 5-0.

As for the top of the D-I rankings, Saint Louis (2-0) remains as the unanimous choice with all 20 first place votes, while also getting the nod in the Hawaii Prep World rankings. The Crusaders are followed by Kahuku (3-0).

Mililani (3-0), who has yet to allow a point this season jumped a spot to number three while Punahou (2-0) and Kamehameha (3-0) round out the top five.

In Division-II, the reigning state

champs of Lahainaluna (3-1) are the unanimous choice, followed by Saint Francis (2-1), Damien (2-1), Waipahu (3-0), and Pearl City (3-1). Iolani was the only other D-II team to receive votes.

DIVISION I

1. Saint Louis (20) 2-0

2. Kahuku 3-0

3. Mililani 3-0

4. Punahou 2-0

5. Kamehameha 3-0

6. Kailua 3-0

7. Farrington 2-2

8. Kapolei 2-2

9. Hilo 2-0

10. Waianae 1-3

Also receiving votes: Kapa’a (2-0) , Campbell (2-2)

DIVISION II

1. Lahainaluna (20) 3-1

2. Saint Francis 2-1

3. Damien 2-1

4. Waipahu 3-0

5. Pearl City 3-1

Also receiving votes: IOLANI (1-1)