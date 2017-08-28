Lady ‘Bows fall out of AVCA Top 25, Skyler Williams named BWC Freshman of the Week

University of Hawai’i middle hitter Skyler Williams (Bellflower, Calif./Mayfair HS) opened her collegiate career by putting on a blocking exhibition, as she was voted Big West Women’s Volleyball Freshman Player of the Week honors.

Taking on three tough opponents in the UH-hosted Texaco Rainbow Wahine Invitational, Williams started each match and emerged with solid numbers of 1.69 kills and 1.62 blocks per set. She also hit a respectable .258 while amassing 22 kills and 21 blocks.

In her collegiate debut she notched six kills, .294 hitting and 12 block assists in a narrow five-set loss to Marquette. The 12 blocks was the most for UH since Olivia Magill totaled the same amount versus St. John’s on Sept. 6, 2014.

Williams hit .318 with eight kills and seven blocks, including a match-high six block assists, against No. 22 San Diego.

She ended the tournament with eight kills and two blocks against No. 13 UCLA.

After an 0-3 start with losses to Marquette, San Diego, and UCLA, the previously 20th-ranked Rainbow Wahine dropped out of the AVCA Coaches poll for just the 11th time in program history.

The Lady ‘Bows will return to the court opening play in the Rainbow Wahine Classic against Western Carolina on Thursday night at 7:00pm at the Stan Sheriff Center.