Lawmakers, car manufacturers take action to prevent child deaths in hot cars



Your car reminds you when you leave the key in the ignition and when you leave your lights on, so why doesn’t it remind you if you forget your child in the car?

Soon it will.

If H.R. 2801, also known as the HOT CARS Act of 2017 becomes federal law, all car manufacturers will be required to have a system in place reminding when you leave your child in the back seat.

Rep. Tim Ryan, D, Ohio, introduced the bill in June. Its goal is to prevent child fatalities caused by heatstroke from being left in the back seat of a car.

“Parents can get easily distracted. It’s the stress of life. The parent can be driving and thinking of all the things you need to do. If there are any measures that can be put in place that can prevent harm or death of a child, it would be a good measure to be put in place,” said Sabrina Tran, program director for Parents and Children Together.

Statistics show the following deaths were caused by children being left in a hot car: 735 children have died in the United States since 1998, 35 children died in 2017 so far, and five children have died in Hawaii since 1998.

While the bill is awaiting a vote in Congress, some car manufacturers have already developed a rear-seat reminder system that alerts the driver if they have something in the back seat when the car ignition is turned off.

“GMC decided that they’re going to proactively attack the system and find a way to start helping families right now,” said Robert Brantley, sales manager at Honolulu Buick GMC Cadillac.

Brantley explained how the feature works on the 2017 GMC Acadia. When a rear door is opened, it signals to the vehicle that gear or, more importantly, people will be in the back seat. When the vehicle arrives at its destination and the engine is shut off, an alarm sounds along with a message on the dashboard: “Rear Seat Reminder. Look in Rear Seat.”

“The great thing is all the cars already have sensors on them that let the car know when the vehicle is opened up, so it’s just a matter of writing software,” Brantley said.

The rear-seat reminder feature is included at no extra cost in the 2017 GMC Acadia. It is also available in other vehicles on the market.