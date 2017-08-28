Lawmakers convene for rail special session, hear public testimony on funding proposal

A special session began Monday for lawmakers to hammer out a proposal to bail out Honolulu’s rail project.

At 1 p.m., Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell will discuss funding for the Honolulu rail project and preview his comments to the Legislature.

Watch via live stream here.

The following proposals are currently on the table:

Increase the state’s hotel room tax by 1 percent, which will generate $1.32 billion,

Extend Oahu’s existing general excise tax until 2030, for $1.04 billion,

Permanently increase the counties share of hotel tax to $103 million from $93 million to make up for increasing hotel taxes,

Require a state-run audit into the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation’s past finances, management, and operations, and

Create a mass transit fund from the tax money instead of giving it directly to HART.

Click here to view the latest version of the bill.

On Monday, the Senate Ways and Means Committee will hear public testimony, written or oral, in the State Capitol Auditorium starting at 3 p.m. KHON2 will live stream the hearing.

It is expected to go the Senate floor for a vote on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, they vote again before the bill crosses to the House, where representatives will hear public testimony.

Stay with KHON2.com for updates.