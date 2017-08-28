PhotoCon Hawaii comes to the Blaisdell this October

By Published:

PhotoCon Hawai‘i is Hawai‘i’s First Annual Premiere Educational and Informational Trade Event for Professional, Amateur and Enthusiast Photographers — featuring the latest in new products, innovative technologies and advanced techniques through specialty exhibits and how-to workshops.  Ric and Zak Noyle explains.

Website: PhotoConHawaii.com

Dates:

Speakers and Workshops – October 4th – 7th

Trade Shows – October 7th & 8th

The Essence of Hawaii Photo Contest – Ends August 31st

  • $6,000 worth of prizes to giveaway

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s