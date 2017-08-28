Restaurants required to start certifications soon

A major change for restaurants the state Department of Health has issued a new mandate.

Starting this Saturday one person from every business that sells food will have to get a food handlers education certificate.

“So they need to go through some kind of formal classes where they’re actually taught food safety and have to demonstrate their knowledge. we feel this will go a long way to preventing food borne illness factors,” said Peter Oshiro from the state Department of Health.

Training is available online from various vendors ranging from $10 to $15.

The health department will allow eateries one year to comply with the new rules.