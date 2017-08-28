Road Work for the Week: Aug. 26-Sept. 1



PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

OAHU

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) EWA

Closure on the Ewa offramp (Exit 5A) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Three left lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Airport offramp (Exit 16) on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

24-hour shoulder closures on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction at the Vineyard Boulevard offramp (Exit 20B), Liliha Street Overpass, and the Aala Street Overpass on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, for guardrail and shoulder improvements.

4) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Middle Street Tunnel on Monday night, Aug. 28, through Friday morning, Sept. 1, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for lighting work.

5) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the Middle Street offramp (Exit 19A) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Sunday night, Aug. 27, through Monday morning, Aug. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., for electrical maintenance work.

6) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Two right lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Houghtailing Street Underpass and Aala Street Overpass on Sunday night, Aug. 27, through Friday morning, Sept. 1, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail improvements.

7) KAPOLEI

Closure on the Kapolei/Ewa offramp (Exit 3) from the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) KUNIA

Shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction at the Kunia offramp (Exit 5B) on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for landscaping work.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) MILILANI (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closures on the H-2 Freeway Mililani Interchange ramps in both directions on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 1 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., for maintenance work.

2) MILILANI TO WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Ka Uka Boulevard on Monday, Aug. 28, through Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.



3) WAHIAWA (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction in the vicinity Wilikina Drive on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Monday night, Aug. 28, through Friday morning, Sept. 1, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail replacements.

2) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the eastbound direction between the Funston Road Overpass and the Middle Street Overpass on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA

Lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction at the Harano Tunnel on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for lighting work.

2) KANEOHE (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the Halawa Interchange and the Halekou Interchange on Sunday night, Aug. 27, through Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for lighting work.

3) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnels on Monday, Aug. 28, through Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) KANEOHE

Shoulder closure on the H-3 Freeway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Mokapu Saddle Road and Kaneohe Bay Drive on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) KAPOLEI

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for safety improvements. Traffic will be contraflowed.

2) MOKULEIA TO WAIALUA

Roving closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Dillingham Air Field and Kaukonahua Road on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) NANAKULI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Haleakala Avenue and Nanakuli Avenue on Sunday night, Aug. 27, through Friday morning, Sept. 1, from 8:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for utility work.

4) NANAKULI

Lane closures on Farrington Highway in both directions between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

5) PEARL CITY (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Closure of Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Waiawa Road and the onramp to Kamehameha Highway on Saturday night, Aug. 26, through Sunday morning, Aug. 27, from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., for electrical maintenance work. Motorists will be detoured on the H-1 Freeway or H-2 Freeway.

6) WAIANAE

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Lualualei Naval Road and Hakimo Road on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) WAIANAE

Farrington Highway will be closed in both directions near Ulehawa Beach Park on Monday, Aug. 28, for a brief period of time beginning at 10 a.m., for HECO work.

8) WAIANAE

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Makaha Valley Road and Orange Street on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

9) WAIANAE

Roving closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Kahe Point and Waiomea Street on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

10) WAIANAE

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Kahau Street and Halike Place on Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

11) WAIPAHU

Right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Cane Haul Road and Waiawa Road on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

12) WAIPAHU

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Waiawa Road and Kamehameha Highway on Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Haiku Road and Kulukeoe Street on Monday, Aug. 28, through Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) KAILUA

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Kapaa Quarry Road on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.

2) NIU VALLEY

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between East Halemaumau Street and Paiko Drive on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Poalima Street and Aloiloi Street on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for sidewalk improvements.

4) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Kanapuu Drive and Poalima Street on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway reconstruction and utility installations.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kalaloa Street and the H-201 onramp, for The Rail project.

Friday night, Aug. 25, through Sunday morning, Aug. 27, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALEIWA TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Joseph P. Leong Highway and Kahekili Highway on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) HAUULA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Lanikuhana Avenue and Ka Uka Boulevard on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., for bridge work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

4) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

5) KAAAWA

Roving closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Valley Road and Johnson Road on Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) KAHUKU

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Enos Road and Burroughs Road on Monday, Aug. 28, and Tuesday, Aug. 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) KAHUKU

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Pahipahialua Street and Dairy Road on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for repaving work.

8) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes may be closed on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Middle Street and Puuhale Road on Friday night, Aug. 25, through Sunday morning, Aug. 27, and Monday night, Aug. 28, through Friday morning, Sept. 1, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

9) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction in the vicinity of Mokulele Drive on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., for utility maintenance.

10) MILILANI

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue on Monday, Aug. 28, through Thursday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Friday, Sept. 1, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

11) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kuala Street and the H-2 Freeway on Wednesday, Aug. 30, through Thursday, Aug. 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

12) PEARL HARBOR (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Arizona Street and Radford Drive, for The Rail project.

Up to two eastbound lanes closed on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One westbound lane closed on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Westbound lanes closed on Friday night, Aug. 25, through Sunday morning, Aug. 27, and Monday night, Aug. 28, through Friday morning, Sept. 1, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

13) WAHIAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Kamehameha Highway in both directions at the Kilani Avenue intersection on Friday night, Aug. 25, through Saturday morning, Aug. 26, from 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., for maintenance work.

14) WAIKELE

Left lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Higgins Road and Wilikina Drive on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

15) WAIPAHU TO MILILANI

Roving closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Waiawa Road and Ka Uka Boulevard on Monday, Aug. 14, through Thursday, Aug. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in both directions between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday night, Aug. 28, through Friday morning, Sept. 1, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work.

2) KALIHI

One to two lane closures on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Gulick Avenue on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

3) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Gulick Avenue and Emmeline Place on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and paving work.

4) KALIHI

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and School Street on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and gutter work.

5) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions between the Wilson Tunnels and Kahekili Highway on Wednesday, Aug. 30, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between the H-3 Freeway and Kahekili Highway on Monday, Aug. 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Left lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between School Street and Vineyard Boulevard on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., for cable repair work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between School Street and Vineyard Boulevard on Sunday night, Aug. 27, through Monday morning, Aug. 28, from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m., for cable repair work.

3) KAILUA

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Uluhala Street on Monday, Aug. 28, through Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

4) MAUNAWILI

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-bound directions between Kamehameha Highway and the Pali Tunnels on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lighting work.

5) NUUANU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kailua-bound direction between Kamehameha Highway and Kailua Road on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Keawe Street and Coral Street on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility repairs.

3) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Kamakee Street and Ward Avenue on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on the Vineyard Boulevard Onramp to the eastbound H-1 Freeway on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

— WILIKINA DRIVE —

1) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Wilikina Drive in both directions between Kunia Road and Lakeview Circle on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— SAND ISLAND PARKWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Sand Island Parkway in both directions between Road No. 2 and Makepono Street on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA

Lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Iroquois Avenue and Renton Road on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) EWA

Roving lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between Laulaunui Street and Old Fort Weaver Road on Monday, Aug. 28, through Thursday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) VILLAGE PARK TO WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Wilikina Drive on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Kunia Road in the northbound direction between Lyman Road and Foote Avenue on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— PUULOA ROAD —

1) MOANALUA

Left lane closure on Puuloa Road in the northbound direction between Pukoloa Street and Mahiole Street on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Ala Auana Street between Rodgers Boulevard and Ala Onaona Street on Friday night, Aug. 25, through Sunday morning, Aug. 27, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— ALA ONAONA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Multiple lane closures on Ala Onaona Street in the eastbound direction on Friday night, Aug. 25, through Sunday morning, Aug. 27, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left turn lanes may be closed on Aolele Street in the eastbound direction at the Paiea Street intersection on Friday night, Aug. 25, through Sunday morning, Aug. 27, and Monday night, Aug. 28, through Friday morning, Sept. 1, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Paiea Street and Lagoon Drive on Friday night, Aug. 25, through Sunday morning, Aug. 27, and Monday night, Aug. 28, through Friday morning, Sept. 1, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— BINGHAM STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Lane closure on Bingham Street in the eastbound direction between Punahou Street and Alexander Street on Saturday, Aug. 26, through Sunday, Aug. 27, from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— HALONA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kohou Street and Auld Lane at the Halona Street Bridge on Friday, Aug. 25, through Friday, Sept. 1, for bridge replacement work.

Motorists wanting to access Houghtailing Street may use the westbound H-1 Freeway Houghtailing Street Off-Ramp (Exit 20B) or North School Street. Motorists wanting to access Kohou Street will be detoured onto North School Street and onto Houghtailing Street. Motorists wanting to access Kokea Street will be detoured through Auld Lane and Laa Lane.

Local traffic will be maintained during this time as well as pedestrian access across the canal via a temporary foot bridge adjacent to Halona Street Bridge.

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) KALIHI

Lane closure on Middle Street in the northbound direction in the vicinity of the North King Street intersection on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for HECO work.

2) KALIHI

Lane closure on Middle Street in both directions between Kaua Street and North King Street on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— WAIWAI LOOP —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane may be closed on Waiwai Loop on Friday night, Aug. 25, through Sunday morning, Aug. 27, and Monday night, Aug. 28, through Friday morning, Sept. 1, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed. For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

KAUAI

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY —

1) KALAHEO (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between Koloa Road and Halewili Road on Sunday night, Aug. 27, through Friday morning, Sept. 1, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for repaving work.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY —

1) LUMAHAI

Alternating lane closure on Kuhio Highway in both directions between Mile Marker 5 and Mile Marker 6 on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for retaining wall construction.

2) PRINCEVILLE

Lane closure on Kuhio Highway in the westbound direction between Ka Haku Road and Hanalei Plantation Road on Monday, Aug. 28, through Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway reconstruction work.

BIG ISLAND

— MAMALAHOA (HWY 190) —

1) PUUANAHULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closures on Mamalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions between Mile Marker 20 and Mile Marker 22, over a twenty-four hour period, seven days a week for drainage improvements. Trucks/trailers that exceed statutory size-weight limits will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis upon application of their respective oversize-overweight vehicle permits. Maximum width for any vehicle with permit passing through the project area is 10-feet.

— HAWAII BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19) —

1) HAKALAU

Alternating lane closures on Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions at Mile Marker 16 on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge rehabilitation work on Umauma Bridge. Travel speed on Umauma Bridge is reduced to 20-mph.

— SADDLE ROAD (ROUTE 200) —

1) UPPER KAUMANA

Alternating single lane closures on Saddle Road (Route 200) in both directions between Mile Marker 5 and Mile Marker 7 on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for grading of the new Daniel K. Inouye Highway, East Side alignment.