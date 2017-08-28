Sam Choy’s In the Kitchen: Fried Mac and Cheese Balls

In Sunday’s episode of In the Kitchen, Chef Sam Choy and John Veneri joined up with the family Of Duke Au Hoon to cook at the Ronald McDonald House. In this visit to Living808, Sam shows us how he made his popular Fried Mac and Cheese Balls.

FRIED MAC AND CHEESE BALLS

1 (7.25 ounce) package Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner

2 cups bread crumbs

3-4 cups canola oil

Prepare Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner as directed then place in a container and refrigerate until firm, about 4 hours. Using a spoon, scoop macaroni and form into balls, pressing firmly. Coat with bread crumbs. Fry the macaroni balls until golden brown, 3-5 minutes. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate; serve hot.

Dipping Sauce

½ cup Heinz Ketchup

½ cup Kraft Mayo

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

Pepper to taste

Combine ingredients and mix well.