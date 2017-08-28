Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: Ronald McDonald House of Hawaii



The Ronald McDonald House has helped the family of Duke Au Hoon, and with the help of Sam and John, he’d like to give back by cooking the residents a feast.

ITALIAN ROASTED CHICKEN:

4 pounds chicken thighs, cubed

1 bottle Kraft Zesty Italian Dressing

3 tablespoons Aloha Shoyu

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 cup onions, minced

1 cup celery, chopped

1 cup carrots, chopped

In a large bowl, add all ingredients and mix well. Pour onto a baking pan and bake at 350 degrees for 35-40 minutes.

FRIED MAC AND CHEESE BALLS

1 (7.25 ounce) package Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner

2 cups bread crumbs

3-4 cups canola oil

Prepare Kraft Macaroni & Cheese Dinner as directed then place in a container and refrigerate until firm, about 4 hours. Using a spoon, scoop macaroni and form into balls, pressing firmly. Coat with bread crumbs. Fry the macaroni balls until golden brown, 3-5 minutes. Drain on a paper towel-lined plate; serve hot.

Dipping Sauce

½ cup Heinz Ketchup

½ cup Kraft Mayo

1 teaspoon balsamic vinegar

Pepper to taste

Combine ingredients and mix well.

KIM CHEE GRAVY RICE:

10 bacon strips, chopped

2 cups Halm’s Kim Chee, chopped

½ cup Halm’s Kim Chee juice

1 cup green onions, chopped

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

½ cup onions, diced

½ cup celery, diced

1 quart chicken stock

4 cups cooked rice

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large skillet, saute bacon until slightly crispy. Add kim chee, kim chee juice, green onions, mushrooms, onions and celery. Add chicken stock and simmer. Fold in rice and mix well. Add salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chopped kim chee and green onions.

TAQUITO SALAD:

1 head iceberg lettuce, chopped

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

1 cup cucumbers, sliced

1 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1 cup bell peppers, sliced

1 carrot, sliced

1 box Delimex Taquitos, baked and sliced

Place lettuce in a large bowl. Add vegetables and garnish with taquitos.

Dressing:

1 cup balsamic vinegar

2 ½ tablespoons yellow mustard

½ teaspoon black pepper

¾ cup canola oil

In a small bowl, combine all ingredients and mix well.

BOK CHOY SOUP:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound pork, cubed

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

2 tablespoons ginger, sliced

2 quarts chicken broth

1 head bok choy, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large pot, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add pork, garlic and ginger and cook until the pork is cooked through. Add chicken broth and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and add bok choy. Cook until greens are wilted. Season to taste with salt and pepper.