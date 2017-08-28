Two from Hawaii in Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ video



Good news for Hawaii dancer Mark Villaver.

Villaver made it to the top 7 on “So You Think You Can Dance!”

The b-boy’s broadway style dance this week kept him out of the bottom three.

You might not know this, but Villaver has danced on tour with Taylor Swift, and he has a small cameo as part of the paparazzi in Swift’s new music video for her song “Look What You Made Me Do.”

But he’s not the only one from Hawaii in the video.

KHON2’s Howard Dashefsky’s daughter Kylee is also in the music video.

Kylee is in various scenes in the video that are highlighted in the clip above.

The video was shot three months ago in a hangar in California.

All the performers were sworn to secrecy and weren’t allowed the breath a word of the video or the star performer until the video was released last night at the MTV Video Music Awards.

To show her appreciation, Swift sent flowers to all who took part including Kylee thanking them for their work and for keeping the video a secret.

You can watch Swift’s full video below.

