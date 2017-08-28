Worms in salmon?! What you need to know



Hawaii eats almost three times the amount of fish than any other state in the United States, and most of the fish we eat is raw.

Recently, there have been national news reports of worms being found in salmon.

Here’s what you need to know to eat safe.

The state Department of Health says it has not received any recent reports about worms being found in salmon here in Hawaii, but health officials say it’s not uncommon to find worms in wild caught salmon.

Peter Oshiro from the Hawaii State Department of Health said that “usually our deep sea fish that we use a lot for our sashimi and sushi, tuna species, they don’t typically have worms in the meat.”

Oshiro says worms are more often found in salmon because they spend part of the time in fresh water.

He explained that typically farm raised salmon will not have worms.

“If you are insisting on eating something raw, yeah make sure to stay away from from the wild caught salmon,” Oshiro explained. “Farm raised salmon are fed a restrictive diet so their diet is controlled. [In the wild], those diets are not restricted so the fish will pick [worms] up in the wild during their normal feeding.”

The Department of Health says that eating raw salmon may cause illnesses due to parasites.

“You need to really be aware that if you’re going to eat raw or undercooked foods that you are putting yourself at greater risk,” Oshiro said.

The best way to avoid getting sick from worms or parasites that may be in your fish? Cook it.

He explained that there’s no risk of contracting food illnesses by freezing or cooking the fish thoroughly.

“The big thing is if you freeze [the fish] prior to eating it, or you cook it thoroughly, then it will cause no problems at all,” Oshiro said.

Oshiro says restaurants and food establishments that serve undercooked or raw foods are required to post a warning in plain view letting customers know about the risks of catching foodborne illnesses.