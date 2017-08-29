Local artist Brother Noland is gearing up for his first solo performance at the Blue Note Hawaii but before he and his 9-piece band head to Waikiki, he graciously stopped by the studio at Wake Up 2day to share some music.

This is Noland’s first solo project in a while. Noland said the release “is really something different than what folks are used to hearing from me. I’m a lover of music, in general. So these songs, all original, all new, are a reflection of my genuine love for music and the different genres that have inspired me as an artist.”

The name of the album is, “His songs, His stories, His style.”

Noland says he’s at a point of his life, not just career, but his life where things are coming full circle. He said his music and his life are in harmony and this new release celebrates that cohesiveness.

Noland will have 2 shows at Blue Note Waikiki tomorrow night, August 30th at 6:30pm and 9:00pm. Tickets are still available.

Noland will also be touring the Pacific Northwest from Sept. 5- Sept. 17 visiting places in Seattle and Eugene.

For more information go to: www.brothernoland.com