BWC Freshman of the Week Williams and Lady ‘Bows continue home stand this week

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team hosts the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic from August 31-September 3 in the Stan Sheriff Center. Coming to compete in the tournament is Western Carolina (1-2), South Dakota (1-2) and No. 22 Utah (2-1).

The Rainbow Wahine are still searching for its first win of the season after going 0-3 in their opening week. It is the first time since 1980 that the ‘Bows have started the season at 0-3. UH entered the season ranked No. 20, but fell out of the polls the first time since 2014. UH has only been unranked for 11 weeks since the AVCA poll started in 1982. But a much more impassioned effort against UCLA in last week’s tournament finale was a step in the right direction. In the match against the Bruins several Rainbow Wahine notched career-highs including Casey Castillo with 15 kills; Kendra Koelsch with 10 kills; Savanah Kahakai with 28 digs and McKenna Granato with 19 digs.

Granato, a junior outside hitter, also blasted a season-high and match-high 29 kills to lead UH against UCLA. She leads the team overall with 51 kills while also recording 37 digs, two blocks and two service aces. Senior Emily Maglio split her time playing both her customary middle hitter and at opposite. Maglio tallied 34 total kills for the week with 16 blocks and five digs.

Also coming up big for the ‘Bows in the opening week was freshman middle hitter Skyler Williams who led UH with 21 total blocks in the tournament. Williams opened the season notching 12 blocks—the most since Olivia Magill posted 12 blocks against St. John’s on Sept. 6, 2014. For the tourney, Williams notched 22 kills (1.69 per set) en route to earning Big West Freshman of the Week honors.

2017 Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic Schedule

Thurs., Aug. 31 Utah vs. South Dakota 4:45 p.m. Hawai’i vs. Western Carolina 7:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 Utah vs. Western Carolina 4:45 p.m. Hawai’i vs. South Dakota 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 Western Carolina vs. South Dakota 1:00 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 Hawai’i vs. Utah 4:00 p.m.

TELEVISION: Spectrum Sports will televise all of UH’s matches this week with Kanoa Leahey handling the play-by-play and Chris McLaughlin doing the color. Fans in Hawai’i can watch on Spectrum channels 12 and 1012 (HD).

STREAMING VIDEO: UH’s matches will be streamed live for mainland fans only. Go to HawaiiAthletics.com women’s volleyball schedule for links.

RADIO: ESPN 1420 am will air all the UH matches this week with Tiff Wells handling the broadcasts.

AUDIO WEBCAST: www.espn1420am.com

LIVE STATS: Livestats for all of the tournament matches will be available at HawaiiAthlectics.com

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased at Stan Sheriff Center Box Office, online at HawaiiAthletics.com, or by phone at (808) 944-2697 (BOWS).

SERIES HISTORY: It is UH’s first meeting against Western Carolina. Hawai’i is 1-0 vs. South Dakota with the one meeting coming on Sept. 19, 2013. The ‘Bows are 11-0 against Utah, but the last meeting was on Nov. 24, 2004 in the WAC Championship match in Reno, Nev.