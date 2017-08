Click here for KHON2’s Interactive Radar.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the island of Oahu until 5:30 p.m.

This advisory includes the entire island of Oahu.

At 2:28 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain near Waimanalo, with rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour in the heaviest bands.

Additional rain is moving onshore along the east side of the island, and developing over the Waianae range.

