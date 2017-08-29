Food trucks burglarized, torched on Maui

An investigation is underway after thieves broke into some food trucks on Maui.

It happened early Sunday morning at the Food Truck Marketplace in Kahului.

Thomas Fevella, who owns The Original Hawaiian Shrimp Truck, tells us a generator was taken along with cash.

One of the vans was used to break through a gate and was found torched not far away.

“It’s kind of disappointing and my heart was kind of sore, not only for myself but for the whole community we have for the food trucks here,” Fevella said. “We’re not some big corporation. We’re all locals, born and raised, just trying to make it.”

The food vendors say they plan to add security cameras and better lighting.

If you have any information, call the Maui Police Department.