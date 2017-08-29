Foodland Farms celebrates one-year anniversary at Ala Moana Center

Thursday, Aug. 31, marks one year for the new Foodland Farms in Ala Moana Center.

To celebrate, the store will debut dozens of new menu items created by Foodland chefs, as well as corporate chef Keoni Chang.

The lineup includes three new varieties of poke, braised pork belly bao buns, sandwiches like beet hummus and grilled veggies on focaccia, andagi, and handmade ice cream sandwiches.

“It’s been a great year. We’ve learned so much and the community has really responded well to the store,” Chang said. “We’ve learned about what kinds of foods they like and what they’re excited about, and we really done a lot to address their needs and what they’re looking for.”

The public is invited to join in the celebration this weekend with samples, birthday cake, and a special “birthday luau” hot bar.

“We’ll have some of the classics like lomi salmon, kalua pork and cabbage, but we’re also some fun things too,” Chang teased. “We’re also going to be adding on things like a Hawaiian-style beef stew that has dryland taro and ulu in it, and we’re finishing it with just a little bit of sour poi.”

Look for the new food offerings to launch Friday, Sept. 1.