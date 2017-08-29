Former ‘Bows Catcher David Freitas called up by the Atlanta Braves

Former University of Hawaii catcher David Freitas has been called-up by the Atlanta Braves.

The 28-year old 15th-round draft selection in 2010 by the Nationals was called-up from Atlanta’s Triple-A franchise in Gwinett and will start the second game of a scheduled doubleheader Wednesday in Philadelphia at catcher confirmed by KHON2’s Sam Spangler through the Freitas family.

Freitas, who has spent seven seasons in the minor leagues with the Nats, Athletics and Cubs before signing with the Braves this season.

The Wilton, California native was hitting a solid .263 with 25 RBI in 72 Triple-A games.

In 2012 while with the Nationals, Freitas was traded to the Athletics for Maui’s Kurt Suzuki who he now joins on the Braves. The 2014 All-Star catcher from Wailuku is batting .269 with 15 home runs, which ties his previous single season career HR high of 2009.

Freitas becomes the fourth former UH standout in Major League Baseball this season. He joins Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright, second baseman Kolten Wong and utility infielder Greg Garcia who are both with the Cardinals.

All-time Freitas becomes the 15th from UH to reach the MLB level.

The Braves Sent RHP Luke Jackson to Gwinnett for a rehab assignment, however have not officially announced the promotion of Freitas.

FROM MANOA TO MLB

All-Time former ‘Bows to reach Major League Baseball

David Freitas

Steven Wright

Kolten Wong

Greg Garcia

Dusty Bergman

Scott Karl

Jay Spurgeon

Mark Johnson

Mike Campbell

Chuck Jackson

Chuck Crim

Bruce Walton

Larry Gonzales

Glenn Braggs

Joey Meyer