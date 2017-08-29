Hawaii soldier honored for dramatic ocean rescue on Kauai

A soldier in Hawaii has been given one of the highest honors for his part in a dramatic rescue earlier this year.

Maj. Andrew “Drew” Downey received a Soldier’s Medal Tuesday for his actions back in April while on vacation on Kauai.

Downey was at Queen’s Bath with his family when he saw a couple and their 11-month-old baby get swept off the rocks and into the ocean.

Without hesitation, Downey jumped into the water and brought them to shore.

“There’s not really much time to think. It’s more of a reaction to the situation. You have to make a quick assessment of what’s going on. I think the quick decision makes a difference when someone’s going under,” said Downey. “Everyone really came away unscathed, so that’s the most important thing. I think if anyone was in this situation to be able to assist anybody and they went through this, I think they would realize that would be more important than any medal at any time.”

“It’s very dangerous, and so the fact that Drew, without any regard for his own safety, to help that family save their lives, I know they’re grateful for the rest of their lives,” said Gen. Robert Brown, commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific.

The couple was shaken but not hurt, while the baby suffered a minor scrape.