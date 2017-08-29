Honolulu property tax laws go into effect

Some changes are coming to the property tax laws for the City and County of Honolulu.

They’re going into effect this Friday.

For thousands of Oahu residents, the failure to fill out a simple form could cost you thousands of dollars.

Like most jurisdictions across the U.S., the city and county of Honolulu has several property tax classifications.

Effective this Friday, thousands of Oahu property owners could be in for a rude surprise.

“There was a technical change that happen in the property tax law this past year and basically what it says is that if your unit is mixed use, then what you have now, you can get a much higher property tax classification,” said Tom Yamachika of Tax Foundation of Hawaii.

Mixed use refers to any building that has any combination residential, along with commercial or retail space.

The difference in property taxes is huge.

Right now the property tax rate for residential use is $3.50 per $1,000.

But if you’re taxed at a commercial rate it jumps to $12.40 per $1,000.

To put it in perspective, a half million dollar residential property would pay $1,750 per year.

But that same property taxed as a “Mixed Use” property would be shelling out $6200 in annual property taxes.

“So to get around that you need to file what is called a residential dedication and needs to be in by Sept. 1,” said Yamachika.

Yamachika says the city has sent out notifications to property owners, and that it’s their responsibility to act by submitting a residential “dedication” form.

“If people have not understood with these letters were then they should be doing something or they’re going to get a rude surprise,” added Yamachika.

Yamachika says if you miss the Friday deadline there’s no appealing it.

“If you don’t do it you’re out of luck. September 1 is the deadline,” he emphasized.

For a link to the forms, click here.