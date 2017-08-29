Ja Rule, Ashanti to perform November concert in Honolulu

Hip-hop and R&B artists Ja Rule and Ashanti are heading to Honolulu later this year.

The two are set to perform at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Jeffrey Edward Atkins, a.k.a. Ja Rule, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor from Queens, New York. From 1999 to 2005, Ja Rule had several hits that made the top 20 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “Between Me and You” with Christina Milian, “Ain’t It Funny” with Jennifer Lopez, and “Always on Time” with Ashanti.

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter, actor, and author Ashanti, is a native of Glen Cove, Long Island. She burst onto the music scene with her smash hit, self-titled debut album. Ashanti also secured the top spot on six Billboard charts simultaneously with her hit song, “Foolish.”

Tickets range in price from $44 to $125 and go on sale this Friday, Sept. 1, at 10 a.m. at the Blaisdell Box Office, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, or online at www.tmrevents.net.