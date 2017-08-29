Late senator’s Congressional papers, belongings on display at UH Manoa

A piece of Daniel K. Inouye’s legacy now has a new home at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

The late senator’s Congressional archival papers have been added to the university’s Library Congressional Papers Collection.

Some of the papers, as well as select belongings, are on display in Hamilton Library’s Moir Reading Room.

According to his son, both Inouye and late first wife, Margaret, were university alumni, so housing some of his belongings at the school seemed like an obvious choice.

“It’s gratifying, quite frankly. It feels good to know that others will be able to benefit from whatever of his experiences that they’re interested in finding out more about,” Ken Inouye said. “I’m hoping that as they go through this resource, that they start to understand that there’s a lot more going on with that job (of being a senator), or any sort of job of that kind, than what you see on the news and whatnot. There’s so much that leads up to that point where it becomes newsworthy — a lot of really hard work, a lot of, candidly, a lot of grunt work.”

Among the items on display is a Japanese language bible from his childhood. It was recently found in one of the boxes and returned to the Inouye family.

Tuesday was the first day the bible had been opened since the senator’s passing in December 2012 at age 88.

“To have something like that returned to us, just the fact that something like that just turned up and was found, is really quite something,” Ken Inouye said. “You have all these emotions that run through your head as a result.”

The vast majority of material — 1,400 boxes worth — is now accessible online. Staff received the collection in 2014, and recently finished cataloging and digitizing the material.

For more information and to view the collection, email archives@hawaii.edu or call (808) 956-6047.