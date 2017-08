For more than 50 years Rainbow Drive-In has been serving customers on Kapahulu Avenue.

The local favorite has plans to open a second location in Kalihi on the corner of North school and Houghtailing streets.

It’s taking over the building that once housed Kamehameha Bakery.

The drive-in’s owners are teaming up with Rainbros LLC for this second location.

They plan to keep the drive-in feel.

The Kalihi location is expected to open later this year or early next year.