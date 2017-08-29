State suspends daytime construction on Farrington Hwy. in Nanakuli

The state has suspended daytime construction on Farrington Highway until further notice after a traffic jam in Nanakuli.

Officials say simultaneous projects involving Hawaiian Electric, Spectrum, Hawaiian Telcom, and the state Department of Transportation, triggered major traffic gridlock Monday.

A DOT spokesman says suspending the state’s work “will allow HDOT and the contractors for the projects in the area, which includes the Nanakuli Village Center project and the Nanakuli Library project as well as utility work, to create a work flow that allows improvements to continue while minimizing the impact to those on the Leeward Coast.”

The original notice, as listed in our Road Work for the Week, detailed the following:

“Lane closures on Farrington Highway in both directions between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street on Monday, Aug. 28, through Friday, Sept. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for paving work.”