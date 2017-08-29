VegFest Oahu Celebrates Plant-Based, Sustainable Living

In Hawaii, where so many residents suffer from diet-related illnesses, VegFest Oahu provides a valuable service by calling attention to how people can attain better health through eating a plant-based diet. Carmela Wolf and Edgar Edge explains.

VegFest Oahu is happening this Saturday, Sept. 2 from 12-5:30pm at the Frank Fasi Civic Grounds near Honolulu Hale. Attendees can expect over 50 booths offering education, a wide variety of health and lifestyle products and services, and, of course, plenty of vegan food!

Inspirational Speakers – presentations by a vegan Surgeon, an eco-athlete, a film producer and more. And I’ll be giving a health talk about Food as Medicine!

Cooking demonstrations

Continuous live music from popular local musicians like Mike Love and Paul Izak

https://www.downtoearth.org/