VegFest Oahu Celebrates Plant-Based, Sustainable Living

Published:

In Hawaii, where so many residents suffer from diet-related illnesses, VegFest Oahu provides a valuable service by calling attention to how people can attain better health through eating a plant-based diet. Carmela Wolf and Edgar Edge explains.

VegFest Oahu is happening this Saturday, Sept. 2 from 12-5:30pm at the Frank Fasi Civic Grounds near Honolulu Hale.  Attendees can expect over 50 booths offering education, a wide variety of health and lifestyle products and services, and, of course, plenty of vegan food!

  • Inspirational Speakers – presentations by a vegan Surgeon, an eco-athlete, a film producer and more.  And I’ll be giving a health talk about Food as Medicine!
  • Cooking demonstrations
  • Continuous live music from popular local musicians like Mike Love and Paul Izak

https://www.downtoearth.org/

