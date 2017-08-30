A new robatayaki restaurant is set to open at the International Market Place on September 8th

There’s much excitement in Waikiki for the grand opening of Baku.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Executive Chef, Joseph Rose and General Manager Keith Mallini joined us in studio to talk about Waikiki’s newest restaurant.

Baku will be open for dinner beginning September 8, then we will be open for our full hours beginning Sept. 15. Baku specializes in modern robatayaki cuisine with chef-driven recipes, top-notch sushi and craft cocktails. The centerpiece of the restaurant is the open kitchen and its custom eight-foot robata grill.

The robata is a tradtional Japanese grill that burns specially sourced charcoal called binchotan, and gives meats and seafood an appealing smoky flavor. The restaurant is located on the third level Grand Lanai at International Market Place and has an unmatched view from the open air lanai overlooking Kalakaua Avenue to the ocean.

Rose says Baku takes a modern spin with their dishes in the presentation and the use of ingredients from local producers and purveyors. Dinner at Baku will showcase small plates like Big Island-grown Shishito Peppers, Hokkaido Sea Scallops, Short Rib Foie Gras Gyoza, Prime Beef Tartar and more. From the robata grill diners can savor USDA Prime Tomahawk, Niihau Lamb, Ginger Garlic Duck Breast and seafood options like Keahole Lobster and Hapuupuu (Hawaiian Sea Bass). Baku will also have a meticulously curated beverage program featuring premium sake, international wines, shochu and craft cocktails aimed at complementing the food.