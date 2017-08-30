Ask HPD: How Do I Get Rid of My Older Car?

By Published:

Are you looking for a new vehicle but don’t know what to do with your older car? Detective Parker Bode from the Honolulu Police Department joined Wake Up 2day to talk about a free vehicle removal service provided by the City and County of Honolulu.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s