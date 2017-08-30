Houston police officer from Hawaii spreading Aloha Spirit to flood victims

Thousands of residents have been rescued so far, and Texas officials say more than 20 people have died.

Authorities are working around the clock including Sgt. Keola Man with Houston police.

KHON2 spoke with his father, who says his son is doing his best to spread the aloha spirit during this desperate time.

“The true meaning of aloha spirit is caring of one another, to take care of one another, to, the kindness, the aloha from within and sharing,” said Keola’s father, Rick Man. “Tey’re helping a lot of desperate people that are in need of care, assistance, again a lot of flood victims that are still being taken to shelters all over the city.”

Additional red cross volunteers from Hawaii have deployed to Texas.

As of Monday, the non profit raised more than $27,000 from Hawaii donors.