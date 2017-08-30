Kids for All Seasons! Complimentary with Stay at Four Seasons Resort Oahu

Published:

When staying at the Four Seasons Resort at Ko’Olina, kids can participate in an array of fun daytime activities for FREE! Yvonne Hunter and Oweita Gundaker tells us all about their ‘Kids for All Seasons’ program.

Families are also invited to experience the beauty and natural wonder of the great outdoors – Four Seasons style – with the debut of Glamping, an unforgettable luxury camping experience.  Designed for children ages 5 to 12, Glamping is an overnight excursion on property where campers gather under a blanket of stars in the night sky, surrounded by the comfort of a luxurious tent, Four Seasons bedding and memories to last a lifetime.

http://www.fourseasons.com/oahu/

