Many frustrated with continued flooding despite costly efforts to prevent it

It may have been brief, but Tuesday’s storm was enough to cause flooding and traffic problems all across Oahu.

One of the trouble spots was on the H-1, where water gushed down the embankment onto the freeway near School Street.

Cars has to drive slowly to get through the flooded freeway.

This is the same area where the state spent $200,000 to improve the drainage on the freeway. In February, the state Department of Transportation says trees were removed because the roots were forcing water away from the drains.

Crews also put a concrete finish on the slope to prevent dirt from sliding down the drains so they wouldn’t clog.

In a statement, the department said:

“The HDOT improvements, including the higher curbs on School Street and Liliha Street and the concrete surface on the slope above the H-1 Freeway, minimized the debris and sediment that had previously been carried by storm water. As such, the drains on the freeway were able to take the water more readily during the recent storm. There was water on the roadway, but because soil and debris did not clog the drains we did not experience the flooding we had previously. We believe the improvements are working.”

In Mapunapuna, businesses were flooded from high tide as well as overflow from a nearby drainage canal.

Many say they’re frustrated that the duckbill valves installed years ago are no longer working.

“It affects not only us but how we service our customers. Now a lot of times people don’t want to drive into the area,” said Rodney Doronio, U-Haul general manager. “We are spending a lot of money to try and get water to stay out of our service areas, out of our showroom. We replace flood bags almost on a weekly basis now.”

The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands wants to dredge the canal, but it’s still waiting for a permit, which needs to be approved by the Department of Health.

A spokeswoman told us the department is still waiting for the paperwork from DHHL.