Mililani’s Milton ready for second year as starting quarterback for UCF

Two Hawaii-born quarterbacks are starting in the opening week in the FBS.

Mililani graduate McKenzie Milton posted 1,900 yards passing with 13 total touchdowns as a true freshman at Central Florida.

The former state champion and 2014 Cover2 Tommy Kaulukukui Award winner won the off-season position battle over the next crop of highly touted recruits.

“You definitely want to go in and compete and everybody wants to play, so the quarterback is a position where there’s only one spot and I’m glad that Coach (Scott) Frost is giving me the opportunity to be the guy,” Milton said. “It’s been highly competitive, I’d say. The freshmen that have come in, they’re pretty good players too, so there’s not a lot of drop-off. They’re pretty good.”

As for the lessons he’s learned from his freshman year, Milton said, “Obviously I think the best experience in football is playing experience. I think one thing that I’ve learned that is the most important play is the next play and you just can’t dwell on the past. You just got to keep moving forward and I think our team is ready to make some strides this year.”

Kick-off against Florida International takes place Thursday, Aug. 31, at 1 p.m. HST. The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.

After posting nearly 7,000 yards passing with 49 touchdowns in 27 games at Arizona, Kalihi native Anu Solomon will open his senior season as starting quarterback for the Baylor Bears.

The graduate-transfer will start at quarterback for the reigning Cactus Bowl champions against FCS member Liberty Saturday afternoon on FS2.